COVINGTON — Qualifying for the 2020 elections closed Friday afternoon, with the Rockdale County race for sheriff drawing the largest number of candidates in local races.
Rockdale Sheriff Eric Levett will face opposition in the May 19 Democratic Primary from four challengers — Moses Perdue, Corey Hambrick, Donald Ferguson, and Charles Burris.
In other local Rockdale races, three Democrats will be vying for the Clerk of Courts position after incumbent Clerk Ruth Wilson announced her retirement last year. They are Janice Morris, Mallory Minor and Sharif Fulcher. There is no Republican qualifier in this race.
Other candidates in the Democratic Primary are as follows:
• Rockdale Probate Judge Clarence Cuthpert is being challenged by fellow Democrat Kathy Harvey.
• Rockdale County Tax Commissioner Tisa Smart Washington is running unopposed.
• Rockdale County Coroner George Levett is running unopposed.
• Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt is being challenged by former Board of Education Chairwoman Katrina McCollum-Young and Brian Jenkins.
• Chief Magistrate Judge Phinia Aten will face a challenge from attorney Justin Kinney.
• Rockdale County Commissioner Post 1 incumbent Sherri Washington will face opposition from Takela Levett and Renee Simpson.
The following candidates qualified in non-partisan Rockdale elections:
• Rockdale Board of Education, Post 1 incumbent Mandy North is seeking re-election unopposed.
• Rockdale Board of Education, Post 2 incumbent Pam Brown is being challenged by Thadeaus Darby.
• Rockdale Board of Education, Post 3 incumbent Wales Barksdale is seeking re-election unopposed as is Post 4 incumbent Heather Duncan.
• Rockdale Board of Education, Post 5 incumbent Tony Dowdy will not be seeking re-election and will be succeeded by one of three candidates: Akita Parker, Lara Parker or Albert Murray.
• Judge of State Court Nancy Bills is running unopposed.
In Newton County, Sheriff Ezell Brown has no Democratic opposition, but he faces two Republican challengers — Clay Ivey and Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom.
Four unopposed races that will be decided in the primary include:
• Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes (D)
• Board of Education, District 2 member Eddie Johnson (D)
• Probate Court Judge Melanie Bell (R)
• Clerk of Superior Courts Linda Hays (R)
Contested races in Newton are as follows:
• District 1, Board of Commissioners: Democrats Catalata Hardeman and Roy Parham III will face off in the primary for the chance to challenge Republican incumbent Stan Edwards in November.
• District 3, Board of Commissioners: Incumbent Nancy Schulz will face fellow Democrat Alana Sanders in the May 19 primary. There is no Republican challenger in this race.
• District 5, Board of Commissioners: Three Democrats are running in the primary — Casey Duren, Dorothy Piedrahita and Cecil Spencer. The winner will take on incumbent Republican Ronnie Cowan in November.
• Coroner: Democrats Dorothea Bailey-Butts and Gabriel M. White will face off in the primary. The winner will face Republican incumbent Tommy Davis in November.
• Tax Commissioner: Democrats Marcus Jordan and Roosevelt Bryant Winters have qualified for the primary election for a chance to face Republican incumbent Dana Darby in November.
• Board of Education, District 4: Three Democrats are running for the seat vacated by the death of Almond Turner — Anderson Bailey, Jeffrey Johnson, and Michael Syphoe.
Voter registration deadline is April 20 for the primary and Oct. 5 to vote in the General Election.
