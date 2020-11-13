COVINGTON — Local elections officials are working to carry out a state-mandated recount in the presidential election and to address allegations of voting irregularities.
Philip Johnson, chairman of Newton County’s Board of Elections, said county elections employees began the hand recount Friday and will work through the weekend to carry out the recount of presidential election ballots ordered by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
In addition, Newton County issued a statement Thursday refuting a media report that a deceased Newton County resident had voted in the General Election. According to the county, the widow of James E. Blalock Jr. has always voted under the name of Mrs. James E. Blalock Jr. Mr. Blalock died in 2006, and his name was purged from the voter rolls. Mrs. Blalock continued to vote under her married name. According to the county, “The Secretary of State’s data base does not pick up the prefix of ‘Mrs.,’ and a check in her profile shows she is a female. Her signature on the records reflects that her voter registration was signed as Mrs. James E. Blalock Jr., and that is exactly how she signed her name when she voted in the Nov. 3. General Election.”
Raffensperger on Wednesday announced that the state would conduct a hand recount of the nearly 5 million ballots cast in the 2020 presidential race. Roughly 14,000 votes separate President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
“With the margin being so close, it will require a full by hand recount in each county,” said Raffensperger, a Republican. “This will help build confidence.
“It will be an audit, a recount and a re-canvas all at once,” he added.
Raffensperger formally called for the recount as part of a regular audit of the election results, which were poised to be done via an electronic sampling of ballots before Raffensperger revised the process under emergency powers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson said under guidance from the state, the recount — or risk-limiting audit — must be completed by midnight on Nov. 18. The Newton Board of Elections has set a schedule for the recount as follows: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, Monday, Nov. 16, Tuesday, Nov. 17, and Wednesday, Nov. 18, or until finished that day. The hours for Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15, are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The recount will take place in the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration Office at 1113 Usher St., Suite 103 Covington .
Each party will have two monitors present during the recount process, as well as one member of the Vote Review Panel from each party.
“This process will be totally transparent,” said Johnson in an email. “We will admit the parties’ monitors, the press and the public to watch the process. We do require that the observers not speak to the Audit Panel members or interrupt the process.”
Cynthia Willingham, supervisor of elections in Rockdale County, said the Rockdale recount will take place at the J.P. Carr Gym at 90 Hardin St., Conyers. The recount was set to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and continue until concluded by midnight, Nov. 18.
Willingham said it is difficult to know how long it will take to recount 44,942 ballots cast in Rockdale County since they are working with a new voting system.
A recount of this magnitude has not been conducted before in Georgia and follows record turnout in the Nov. 3 General Election. Raffensperger said the hand count should instill confidence in the final election results amid growing – and unproven – accusations of voter fraud.
“We understand the significance of this for not just Georgia but for every single American,” Raffensperger said. “At the end of the day, when we do a hand count, then we can answer the question of exactly what was the final margin in this race.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.