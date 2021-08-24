CONYERS – Keep Conyers-Rockdale Beautiful is holding the second of two Electronics Recycling & Paper Shredding events in 2021 for Rockdale residents and business owners. The E-Recycling and Paper Shredding Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., in the parking lot of 1400 Parker Road, Conyers.
The free, half-day event will provide the public a place to safely discard and recycle old documents and electronics, regardless of working condition.
There is a maximum of four banker boxes per vehicle allowed for paper shredding, and participants must provide photo ID as proof of an address in the county for both shredding and recycling. Professional electronics recycling and paper shredding companies will securely handle all items on site under the close supervision of government staff. Once the shredding truck is full, shredding services for the day will end.
Cash fees will apply to certain items for electronics recycling, including $25 each for TVs and CRT monitors. All other electronics are free to recycle. The following is a list of items accepted/not accepted at the event.
All items brought to the event will be recycled and shredded on a first come, first serve basis.
ACCEPTED ITEMS:
Paper Shredding
Papers that are loose, folded or in envelopes
Electronics Recycling
Desktops
CD-ROMSprinters
Laptops /tablets
Floppy drives
Fax machines
Servers
Circuit boards
Copiers
Mainframes
Power supplies
Scanners
Network hubs
Hard drives
Typewriters
Network switches
UPS and UPS batteries
Modems
Cell phones
Stereos
Desktop phones and systems
Lithium batteries
VCR
Keyboards/Mice
Car Batteries
Radios
Check processing
Cable/Wire
DVD-players
Gaming consoles
Gaming controllers
CD-players
LCD monitors
Toner/Inkjet cartridges
Dock stations
Blu-Ray players
ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED:
Paper Shredding
Papers containing foreign objects such as spring loader/binder clips or glue/adhesives
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.