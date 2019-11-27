CONYERS — With Christmas time underway, Elks Aidmore Foster Care program is looking for sponsors and donations to ensure that the children in their care can experience a memorable Christmas morning.
“Statistics show that the holiday season is an extremely emotional time for children in foster care, and they tend to display higher episodes of grief and despair as they long to be with their own families but are unable to,” said Joann Joseph, Elks recruiter coordinator.
Christmas Wish Lists are now available at the Elks Aidmore website, www.elksaidmore.com. Conyers currently has 88 children in need of sponsorship.
In addition to the Christmas wish lists, Elks is also requesting miscellaneous items such as music players, video games, gift cards, hygiene items and monetary donations to accommodate last-minute children admitted during the holiday season.
As a non-profit, Elks relies heavily on the generosity of neighbors, friends and community resources to ensure that the personal needs of every child are met. Elks Therapeutic Foster Care program started in 2012, but the campus itself has provided various services since 1977.
Today, there are more than 150 youths ranging in age from 4 to 19 years old, living in specially trained foster homes throughout Georgia including metro Atlanta, Athens and Valdosta.
All donations must be delivered by Dec. 13 to Elks administration offices located at 2394 Morrison Road, Conyers, 30013.
Donors are encouraged to wrap the gifts and label them so administrators know what it is.
Elks also encourages the Conyers community to look into becoming foster sponsors.
If you have further questions, feel free to call Elks at 770-483-3535.