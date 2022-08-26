CONYERS — Unseen, unheard, but yet one of the most significant assets in the field of public safety.
The E911 Communications officers represent the thin gold line within the public safety domain, and on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and Thursday, Aug. 4 the Rockdale County dispatch operators had a reason to celebrate. It was the first time that group of operators was able to see efforts to move the department into a new building. The transfer from their old building on Farmer Road will give the group more space and updated equipment to coincide with the growing community, a task that had been on hold since 2016.
A SPLOST referendum that was approved in 2017 culminated in a new Communications Office for the 24 staff members. 911 has $2 million for the project, Dan Morgan, the director for Rockdale County Emergency Management, said. And instead of having to complete a new building from the ground up, officials were able to close on an existing building fit to equip the staff for $1.5 million.
"Remaining funds are being used on the equipment and infrastructure for the new center," Morgan said.
When Morgan walked the new building — located at 3500 Fairview Road in Stockbridge — with his staff on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, he couldn't help but celebrate alongside them.
"(Residents) hardly ever see the dispatchers — they're only the voice over the airways, but essentially they are the thin gold line, that's 911, and they hold everything together," Morgan said.
The new facility is part of a vision that began 31 years ago to better accommodate the growing population in Rockdale County.
"The current center was created in 1991 and built for a population of 50,000," Morgan said Wednesday. "We now have about 100,000."
The department currently has up to seven operators on a single shift — a 12-hour rotation — however, the new center has available room to build additional operator stations. The center is slated to serve the growing community for the next 20 years.
"We're building it for current and future growth," Morgan said.
The outfitting of the new Communications Center was completed in the spring. Morgan received the authorization to start spending SPLOST funds on the project in July. They are now looking to secure estimates with vendors such as Motorola and AT&T to upgrade staff equipment.
This includes an upgrade to a digital platform for the new center and installations of 911 consoles that should be more comfortable for staff members working those extended shift hours.
"We are way far down the road of getting quotes," Morgan said Wednesday. "But we have a very consistent track record with these companies to get the best efficient items that our staff needs."
The new center is expected to open in the early summer of 2023.
"It typically takes nine months to transfer from one location to another, and we're very excited about that," Morgan said.
"We're looking at June or July of next year for the complete build," he added. "Hopefully, I'm knocking on wood."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.