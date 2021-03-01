DECATUR – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has promoted Emily Bagwell to technical leader of the Firearms Section of the Crime Lab at GBI Headquarters. The firearms technical leader oversees the training program, analytical procedures, and examiner proficiency.
Bagwell, a Covington native who lives in Powder Springs, began her career with the GBI in 2015 in the Firearms Section as a firearms scientist. Scientists in the Firearms Section support the law enforcement community in both the investigation and trial-preparation stages of criminal cases involving a firearm or other tool. Scientists can determine the type of firearm that a bullet or cartridge case was fired from, whether a bullet or cartridge was or was not fired from a specific firearm, the distance between the muzzle of the firearm to the target at the time the firearm was fired, and many other crucial pieces of evidence for criminal cases.
Bagwell obtained her associate degree in science from Young Harris College in 2010, bachelors of science degree in biology from Kennesaw State University in 2012, and her master’s degree in forensic science from Stevenson University (Maryland) in 2015.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is comprised of three divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Lab, and the Investigative Division. The GBI has just over 800 employees and a budget of $132,482,064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.