CONYERS — State School Superintendent Richard Woods will try his hand at ceramic bowl-making Monday at General Ray Davis Middle School as part of the school’s 10th Annual Empty Bowls Dinner.
Woods will be joined at the school by Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts and Leigh Gant, Business Development officer from Georgia United Credit Union, a long-time sponsor of the event. Other sponsors include Publix Grocery Stores, Snapping Shoals EMC, Conyers Civic League, Covington Woman's Club and the Rockdale Foundation.
Art students at Ray Davis Middle have been busy creating bowls in preparation for the Empty Bowls Dinner, which will take place Thursday, May 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., as a drive-through event. According to Katy King, art instructor at Ray Davis Middle, this year’s theme for bowls is “The Places We wish To Go.” Students were asked to create bowls that reflect all the places they want to visit when the pandemic is over.
“We know that this year our community needs this event more than ever, and it gives our students the opportunity to truly assist our community,” said King.
This year’s Empty Bowls menu will consist of spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. Meals will be delivered to cars as they drive through at General Ray Davis Middle School, 375 East Fairview Road SW, Stockbridge.
Tickets for the Empty Bowls Dinner can be ordered by visiting this link: https://bit.ly/3ffLtwD. Tickets are $5 each.
“Empty Bowls is a chance for our students to truly make a difference in the world through their art,” said King. “At the drive-through dinner, you will be invited to take home a ceramic bowl as a reminder of those who have ‘empty bowls’ in our community. All proceeds will go to Rockdale Emergency Relief to help fight hunger in our community. The Art Club will be hosting a canned food drive at the event, so bring your nonperishable food items to donate.”
