CONYERS — It is time for the 11th annual Empty Bowls Dinner sponsored by General Ray Davis Middle School, set for April 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school. The Empty Bowls Dinner is a fundraiser that invites community members to come out for a spaghetti dinner and purchase a ceramic bowl made by Gen. Ray Davis Middle students.
The theme for this year’s event is “Georgia on My Mind,” and students have been busy creating hundreds of ceramic bowls that reflect the place, people, crops and animals of Georgia.
“Empty Bowls is a chance for our students to truly make a difference in the world through their art,” said Gen. Ray Davis Middle art teacher Katy King. “At the dinner, you will be invited to take home a ceramic bowl as a reminder of those who have ‘empty bowls’ in our community. All proceeds will go to the Rockdale Emergency Relief to help fight hunger in our community.”
This year’s event will feature several special guests who have been invited to come out and make a ceramic bowl for a worthy cause. Invited guests include state Schools Superintendent Richard Woods, Rockdale Public Schools Superintendent Terry Oatts, 4th Congressional District Georgia Board of Education member Lisa Kinnemore, Rockdale Public Schools fine arts coordinator Dr. Meng, Rockdale Emergency Relief Director Susan Smith, and Leigh Gant of Georgia United Credit Union.
During the course of the 11 years that Empty Bowls has been held, more than $20,000 has been raised to help Rockdale Emergency Relief fight hunger in the community. This year several organizations have contributed to the purchase of food and art supplies, including Georgia United Credit Union, Conyers/Rockdale Council for the Arts, Snapping Shoals EMC, Bright Idea Grants, Conyers Civic League, Rockdale Foundation and Publix Supermarkets.
In addition to the Empty Bowls dinner, art students at the school will be conducted a canned food drive. Guests are asked to bring nonperishable food items to donate.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
