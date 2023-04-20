...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday April 20...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday April 20.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
southerly at 8 to 12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods admires some of the bowls made by art students at General Ray Davis Middle School. Those who attend the Empty Bowls Dinner April 27 will be served a spaghetti dinner and can take home a bowl as a reminder of hunger in the community.
Rockdale Board of Education Chair Pam Brown shapes clay into a bowl for the annual Empty Bowls Dinner at General Ray Davis Middle School.
Photo by Joy Powers
Photo by Joy Powers
Rockdale Board of Education member Sandra Jackson-Lett shows off her work in progress.
Photo by Joy Powers
State School Superintendent Richard Woods creates some details for the bowl he made for the Empty Bowls Dinner.
CONYER — The community is invited to the 12th annual Empty Bowls Dinner April 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at General Ray Davis Middle School.
The dinner is a fundraiser sponsored by the school’s Art Club to raise money for Rockdale Emergency Relief to help fight hunger in the community. Over the years, art students have raised more than $15,000 for RER.
In preparation for the event, art students under the direction of Kathleen King create ceramic bowls, and each diner is invited to take home a bowl as a reminder of those who have “empty bowls” in the community.
This past week education and community leaders, including State Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods, were at Ray Davis Middle School to make a bowl and contribute to the cause. King and her art students guided these guests through the bowl-making process.
Guests at the dinner will be served a meal of spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. Art students will also be hosting a food drive, so be sure to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.
Tickets to the Empty Bowls Dinner are $5 each and can be purchased on the school website. Go to rockdaleschools.org and select Davis Middle from the schools menu.
General Ray Davis Middle School is located at 3375 East Fairview Road, Stockbridge. For more information, call 770-388-5675.
