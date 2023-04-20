CONYER — The community is invited to the 12th annual Empty Bowls Dinner April 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at General Ray Davis Middle School.

The dinner is a fundraiser sponsored by the school’s Art Club to raise money for Rockdale Emergency Relief to help fight hunger in the community. Over the years, art students have raised more than $15,000 for RER.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

