COVINGTON — For the first time in the four weeks since an article on the legal emission of cancer-causing ethylene oxide from the BD plant on Industrial Boulevard was published, representatives of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be making a public appearance in Covington.
The EPA will host a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the Historic Newton County Courthouse with representatives from EPA, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Georgia Department of Public Health, and Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) available to provide updates and answer questions about the situation.
In 2016 the EPA put ethylene oxide on a list of chemicals that definitely cause cancer, and in 2018 the agency flagged 109 census tracts across the country, including Covington and Smyrna, where cancer risks were elevated because of exposure to airborne toxins such as ethylene oxide. Covington and Smryna have medical sterilization plants that use ethylene oxide.
The danger remained relatively unknown to most until the cancer-causing chemical, the cancer risks associated with it and the Georgia facilities using the gas were detailed in a report on July 20 by WebMD and Georgia Health News.
EPA and EPD representatives took part in a conference call with Covington and Newton County officials on July 26, with the EPA stating that residential toxin exposure was at “acceptable levels.”
EPD Director Rich Dunn also faced a barrage of questions from residents in a town hall meeting hosted by the Covington City Council on Aug. 5, but EPA representatives declined to attend.
The EPA and EPD are being hit on both sides about the use of a modeling assessment to determine the cancer danger. At the Aug. 5 meeting, Covington citizens expressed concerns about how the EPA and EPD determined the amount of ethylene oxide being released by the BD plant, since the company does self-reporting on its emissions and the federal and state agencies do modeling studies, rather than actual monitoring of the facility and surrounding area. They expressed a lack of trust in both BD’s self-reporting and the EPA’s studies. Several mentioned a similar situation in Willow Brook, Ill., where an independent study done of a Sterigenics plant with ethylene oxide emissions found the emissions four times higher than the plant reported. That plant is currently shut down.
Tuesday, the Georgia Chemical Council, a lobbying group for chemical manufacturing facilities in the state, claimed the EPA’s modeling study is “severely flawed” and dramatically overestimates the cancer hazard of ethylene oxide, deeming it unsafe at levels far below what is found in the environment every day.
WebMD and Georgia Health News also reported this week that the EPD revealed results of an initial sample test for ethylene oxide at its south DeKalb County monitoring station. The agency said the test revealed an ethylene oxide concentration of 0.309 micrograms per cubic meter of air at that site, which is near I-285 southeast of the city of Atlanta.
Scientists who reviewed the report said the results suggested that the EPA had detected ethylene oxide in the air around metro Atlanta, but that the exact amount of the chemical and any potential sources were still unknown.
Experts interviewed about the sample result differed on its significance.
“It’s very difficult to measure such tiny amounts of chemicals in the air accurately,’’ said Janet McCabe, formerly the EPA’s acting assistant administrator for its Office of Air and Radiation, responding to a question about the south DeKalb test.
“In this case, apparently, the equipment had not been checked (calibrated), so while the scientists are confident that it correctly detected ethylene oxide, they are not confident in the exact reading,” McCabe said in an email.
Richard Peltier, PhD, an associate professor of Environmental Health Sciences at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, said in an email that the results are “not precise, and wouldn’t be legally defensible, but probably correct within 10 percent to 15 percent of the real value. It would certainly be cause for alarm as this is 15 times higher than what the EPA considers safe.”
Gov. Brian Kemp’s office is investigating toxic pollution involving the two medical device sterilization plants in Covington and Smyrna. The two companies – Sterigenics in Smyrna and BD in Covington – have agreed to voluntary reductions of emissions of ethylene oxide.
The Cobb County Commission on Tuesday approved funding for independent testing around the Sterigenics facility in Smyrna. The commission is awaiting decisions by the Smyrna City Council and possibly the Atlanta City Council on whether they will share the cost of the testing, which will sample ethylene oxide, according to the Marietta Daily Journal.
And the city of Covington said on its Facebook page that it is “still vetting possible air quality testing companies” as it plans to analyze its own air for ethylene oxide. The City Council has “Discussion of air testing” as an agenda item for its council meeting Monday night at Legion Field.
Friday Fourth District Congressman Hank Johnson called for the BD plant in Covington to suspend operations until independent air testing can be conducted and more is understood about the impacts of the plant to the health and well-being of residents. Johnston made the commnents on WABE’s ‘A Closer Look’ with Rose Scott.
Johnston also sent letters to the EPA and EPD earlier this week demanding answers as to why his constituents in Covington were not informed about a dangerous chemical being released into the community’s air and asking what the environmental protection agencies are doing to protect the people who live near the plant that is discharging the carcinogenic chemical.
Tuesday’s meeting will be the first time citizens get to see and speak directly to EPA representatives. The EPA is also hosting a similar meeting in Smyrna Monday night.