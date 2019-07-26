COVINGTON — A June modeling analysis done in Covington by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division shows that residential exposures to a cancer-causing toxin being released into the air by the BD plant on Industrial Boulevard “are not at a level that is dangerous,” a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official said Friday.
According to an article published earlier this week by Georgia Health News and WebMD, the BD (Becton Dickinson) plant (formerly C.R. Bard) has been legally releasing a gas called ethylene oxide (EtO) into the air for decades. In 2016 the EPA put EtO on a list of chemicals that definitely cause cancer, and in 2018 the agency flagged 109 census tracts across the country, including Covington, where cancer risks were elevated because of exposure to airborne toxins such as ethylene oxide.
The article sparked concern among city and county officials, as well as alarm and anger from residents living in the area who may have been exposed to the toxin.
Friday morning Covington Mayor Ronnie Johnston, Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes, and other city and county officials, along with members of the local news media, held a conference call with EPA and EPD officials to discuss the issue and receive factual information to be shared with area residents.
The EPA publishes a report called the National Air Toxics Assessment, which takes a broad view of where air toxic issues may be a problem. The EPA considers the cancer risk from pollution to be unacceptable when it tops 100 cases for every million people who are exposed to a chemical over the course of their lifetime. The NATA report estimated that in Covington, EtO caused 214 cases for every million people exposed.
Ken Mitchell, deputy director of the Air and Radiation Division of Region 4 of the EPA, which includes Georgia, said based on that estimate, Georgia EPD took a closer look at the problem and the results are showing that the cases are actually under the acceptable risk of 100 per million.
“In the screen level analysis we did using the NATA process, we identified the Covington census tract where BD is located as having a risk of 214 in a million,” Mitchell said. “Then Georgia went back and did their modeling analysis that was more facility specific, and in that analysis it shows that the residential areas do not exceed 100 in a million.”
Karen Hays, chief of the Air Branch of the Georgia EPD, said they recently completed their modeling analysis.
“Our modeling analysis was completed in June,” she said. “EPA released the NATA and we began working with BD to get updated emissions information because we wanted to run more refined modeling analysis to see what was actually happening in Covington. EPA changed the risk value for EtO in 2016, so prior to running this model it updated our own guidelines to use EPA’s new values.”
EPD prefers a more conservative methodology that uses air toxic guidelines compared against acceptable ambient concentrations, which are an equivalent to a level of 1 in a million. Based on their modeling, the concentration at nearby residences is modeled above that acceptable ambient concentration, from 17 to 84 times as high, but is still lower than the EPA’s maximum acceptable risk of 100 per million.
While there have been calls for the EPD to install monitoring devices in the residential areas, Mitchell said they don’t recommend that be done.
“From EPA’s perspective, air quality monitoring isn’t necessary to evaluate the potential risk from any particular facility,” he said. “We’re not recommending that. There are other tools like the one that Georgia is using to assess risks from individual sources.
“There are also some issues associated with going down the monitoring track and taking samples,” he added. “Our laboratory methods don’t let us measure down as low as 100 per million. So if we went out and took samples and didn’t find ethylene oxide, we still wouldn’t be able to tell you if it was as low as the limit of accessibility. Using the modeling approach that Georgia has been using is for here a more appropriate way to go.”
Hays noted that BD has worked hard to get the amount of EtO being emitted reduced.
“BD has reported to EPA’s toxic release inventory its EtO emissions over the years,” she said. “In 2014 they reported 6,047 pounds of EO released. We went to BD last year and said EPA has come out with this NATA update showing there might be a problem there, we need to get some data from you so we can do some refined modeling and analysis. The number they gave us for 2017 emissions is 657 pounds of ethylene oxide released.”
By comparison, a major release of a hazardous air pollutant like EtO would be 20,000 pounds a year.
Mitchell said the important things to think about are how toxic a chemical is, how it is released, how it disperses, and what that could mean to community health.
“It is a relatively small amount released (by BD), and most chemicals released into the air disperse, they don’t just hang around,” he said. “They don’t sit on top of the place where they were released; they blow away.
“So the important question to ask is what happens to these things when they’re released? What concentrations are in the surrounding areas and are those concentrations at levels that are high enough that they would cause alarm. That’s what Karen (Hays) has been doing in terms of her modeling evaluation and how those emissions are moving around and what people are breathing and how much. What her analysis shows is that in residential areas, it doesn’t exceed EPA’s upper limit of acceptability.”
Lauren Curry, EPD deputy director of Environmental Protection, noted that BD stated earlier this week that they are looking at ways to further reduce EtO emissions.
“BD has said this week that they are willing to install additional voluntary controls,” said Curry. “We want to get the community in as good of shape as we possibly can and the company comes into that. While they’re meeting their current permit obligation, in talking with them over the last couple of months and individually coming to a head this week, they committed to additional controls.”
Mitchell added that EPA is reviewing the Clean Air Act regulations for facilities that emit EtO.
“Because of the recent NATA results, it has really been a priority for the agency to look at ethylene oxide both nationally and working with folks like Georgia EPD. We now have a better understanding of EtO’s toxicity properties and that’s caused us to go back and look at our existing regulations to see if there are opportunities to reduce emissions because we now understand the chemical better than we did before.
“The thing to focus on is what Georgia’s results show today,” he added. “The answer that we get with on-the-ground, more local, site-specific information leads us to believe that residential exposures are not at a level that are dangerous. To me that’s a good place to be.”