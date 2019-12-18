COVINGTON — The Georgia Environmental Protection Division on Wednesday issued a Notice of Violation of the Georgia air quality rules to Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) for operating its Global Distribution Center, located on Lochridge Boulevard in Covington, without an air quality permit. The EPD issued the notice after the company reported that it releases more than 5,000 pounds per year of fugitive ethylene oxide gas, a cancer-causing chemical.
The fugitive gases are emitted from medical equipment that has been sterilized using ethylene oxide at Covington and BD Madison facilities, as well as medical equipment sterilized at other BD facilities outside of Georgia. The equipment is brought to the Lochridge Boulevard warehouse prior to distribution.
As a condition of an Oct. 28 judicial consent order, BD provided estimates of fugitive ethylene oxide emissions occurring at offsite warehouses located in Newton County on Dec. 15. BD’s report estimated the ethylene oxide emissions from the BD warehouse on Lochridge Boulevard, just off Ga. Highway 142, at 0.65 pounds per hour or 5,600 pounds per year, therefore requiring a permit under the Georgia Rules of Air Quality Control.
Current law requires that facilities with a potential to emit greater than 4,000 pounds a year of ethylene oxide have a permit and install emissions controls.
The Notice of Violation seeks to prevent BD from placing any medical equipment that has been sterilized using ethylene oxide into the Lochridge Boulevard facility from Dec. 23 through Jan. 6 to decrease the amount of product at the facility and to allow BD and EPD time to develop a plan to reduce emissions from the facility.
The Notice of Violation further requests that BD conduct ambient air monitoring around the facility and submit a permit application for the facility that will include installation of air pollution control equipment to destroy no less than 99% of ethylene oxide emissions. In the Notice of Violation, EPD requests additional information from BD to inform future decision-making.
The Notice of Violation is the first step in EPD’s enforcement process. As prescribed by statute, the Notice of Violation’s conditions are not binding unless included in a consent agreement or other order. EPD will evaluate BD’s response to the Notice of Violation (due Friday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m.) as it considers potential next steps, including assessment of fines or other enforcement actions.
The BD Report on Fugitive Emissions from the GDC as well as the EPD Notice of Violation can be found on the EPD ethylene oxide webpage at https://epd.georgia.gov/ethylene-oxide-information.