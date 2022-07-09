Although some may say that Chelsy Marise Giles was dealt a tough hand in life, you’d never know that by her demeanor.
Giles endured epilepsy throughout her life and battled cancer before her death in July 2021 at the age of 34.
“We still feel the presence of Chelsy,” said her mother, Vicky Giles. “She was fun. She was happy-go-lucky. She just didn’t let anything get to her — not epilepsy or thyroid cancer.”
“Chelsy did not have everything easy peasy,” said her sister, Lorien Moran at Giles’ funeral. “There were many ups and downs. Throughout her whole life she had things that tried to knock her down; big detours in her road. But Chelsy always handled them with grace. She didn’t like the detours, but she would take a little time, regroup and go on skipping down a new path. She would handle it…just like the fierce Chelsy that she is.”
In reflection of her optimism and in celebration of her life, Giles’ family and friends have come together to host the inaugural Chelsyfest, set for Saturday, July 16 at Terrapin Beer Co. in Athens. With a tag line of “BE FIERCE. FIGHT EPILEPSY,” proceeds from the daylong (no one until 8 p.m.) event will benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia to provide scholarships to Camp Carpe Diem, a weeklong summer camp in Rutledge for children living with epilepsy.
A Covington native, Giles had her first seizure when she was 18 months old and experienced myriad seizures in the years to come, but her sunny disposition never wavered. A 2011 graduate of the University of Georgia in early childhood education, Giles made the difficult decision to eschew teaching as she feared a seizure might alarm her young students.
“She was wonderful with children and was going to be a teacher and had a seizure and decided she wasn’t going to do that,” said Vicky Giles, who added that her daughter’s boyfriend, Doug Herzberg, also planned to be involved in Chelsyfest. “That’s why we picked sending children to Camp Carpe Diem.”
Chelsyfest has been described as “all things Chelsy” and will feature five bands, food trucks, pet adoptions, vendors and plenty of Terrapin Beer.
“We’re planning things that will reflect Chelsy’s spirit — of course it will be fun,” said Vicky Giles.
Even before a band strikes the first chord and the first glass of Terrapin is filled, the event for Giles — who also worked at Terrapin (and “had a lot of friends who still work there,” said her mother) and at the National Deer Association after her graduation from UGA — will have already raised some $12,000 from sponsorships.
Nevertheless, Vicky Giles has hopes for a big crowd on hand to remember and celebrate her daughter and said she also hopes Chelsyfest will continue to grow through the years.
“I’m praying the place is packed,” she said. “The sponsorship has been amazing…We hope to have a very, very large group. This is the first one and we’re a little nervous but we’re hoping for and planning for a very large crowd… It’s what we hoped would happen, and what we hope will happen is that it will be an annual event to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia.”
Vicky Giles also hopes to shed light on epilepsy, noting that one in 26 Americans will have a seizure or develop epilepsy in their lifetime.
“Epilepsy is not complicated if you know what to do, but it is scary and not enough people know about it,” she said. “It’s one of the most underfunded and most misunderstood diseases that affects so many people. Nobody knows it because you can’t see it.”
When asked how she felt her daughter would regard Chelsyfest, Vicky Giles said, “She’ll be up there smiling and dancing in spirit.”
Said her sister Lorien Moran, “She’d be rolling her eyes at us, but secretly (she’d) be so, so proud.”
Terrapin Beer Co. is located at 265 Newton Bridge Road in Athens. For more information on Chelsyfest, visit the event’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/chelsyfest) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/chelsyfest) pages or visit the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia’s website (www.epilepsyga.org/chelsyfest/).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.