COVINGTON — Newton County added two more citizens to Gov. Brian Kemp’s administration with the appointments and swearing in of Ester Fleming Jr. and Lorri Smith to posts this week. Fleming and Smith raise the total number of Newton County residents sworn in by Kemp to five.
Ester Fleming Jr. was sworn in as a member of the Board of Corrections. Fleming is a small business owner and former Newton County commissioner. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and currently owns and manages a real estate holdings company in Covington where he resides. He has three sons and six grandchildren. One of his sons, Tim Fleming, is chief of staff for Kemp.
Lorri Smith was sworn in as chief operating officer for the Office of the the Governor. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Georgia College & State University and master’s degree in accounting and financial management from the Keller Graduate School of Management at DeVry University. Smith’s hometown is Covington where she currently resides with her husband, Tim, and their two children. Smith previously served as assistant deputy secretary of state in the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
Other Newton County residents who are part of Kemp’s administration include Tim Fleming, Newton County Clerk of Courts Linda Hays, who was appointed to serve on the Board of Commissioners of the Superior Court Clerks’ Retirement System, and Tyrone Oliver, a long-time resident of Newton County with a history of law enforcement service in Newton and the metro Atlanta area. He was sworn in earlier this year as the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.