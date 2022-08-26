PerimeterEventjpg.jpg

Student volunteers from Perimeter College helped conduct a student book donation event for Newton County schools last year.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — Representatives from more than a dozen community nonprofits and organizations will visit Georgia State University’s Newton Campus on Thursday, Sept. 1 to connect Perimeter College students with volunteer needs.

The meet and greet engagement event is part of the campus’s ongoing Academic Community Engagement (ACE) program.

