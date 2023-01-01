Editor’s note: This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities.
The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Clayton News, Henry Herald, Rockdale Citizen, Newton Citizen, Gwinnett Daily Post, Marietta Daily Journal, Reporter Newspapers, the Georgia Asian Times and others.
Robin Rawls’ story is part of a collection of 55 stories highlighting the “Everyday Heroes” who are making a difference in their communities.
You can find this and the other stories online at https://www.ajc.com/everyday-heroes
As she sits in her Clayton County home gently stroking the kitty-cat without any eyes, Robin Rawls remembers how much trouble she once got in after secretly bringing home a cat. She laughs now, but says she wasn’t laughing then when as a young girl, her mother discovered she had slipped a cat into the house.
“I didn’t know what pregnant was or what it looked like,” Rawls said. “I found this big old cat and put her in the bathroom and didn’t tell. Overnight she had kittens.”
In literature, it’s called foreshadowing. In Rawls’ life, it was indeed a sign of things to come. The blind cat is just one of 15 Rawls is fostering in her home right now, hoping for forever homes, but doubtful because most are handicapped in some way — some with only three legs.
Just a short drive away, there are 85 additional cats, dogs and miscellaneous animals Rawls and her team are caring for as they operate the Clayton County Humane Society, a no-kill shelter in Jonesboro. Those animals are also waiting to go home with someone, and Rawls explains that now at capacity, no other animals can come in until some of the current ones go out. The shelter is open for adoptions and information can be found at www.claytoncountyhumane.org
Serving as president and running the shelter is a natural fit for Rawls, who says she was always dragging animals home when she was a girl growing up in Clayton County. She has had other jobs in her life, but says this one is special.
She said she never looked forward to getting up and going to work as much as she does with this job, and while it is 24/7, it is gratifying. The Clayton County Humane Society had “pretty much gone defunct in the late 1990s,” Rawls remembers, but she and two friends got together and revived the organization, which is legally named the Humane Society and SPCA of Clayton County. It is not a county entity, but an agreement allows the use of the county building. The humane society re-opened its doors in July 1998, and Rawls said it didn’t take any time for the building to fill up with animals. Up until then, the only place for unwanted or stray animals was the animal control pound.
“This was our way of trying to save as many as we could,” Rawls said. “We were small then, and we’re small now. I can only do about 85 animals at a time... Sometimes we work with animal control... We sometimes pull animals from there if we find there’s one down there we think we can help, we’ll go pull it... Our lingo is death row. They’re good about helping us when we just can’t take any more.”
Rawls said the Clayton County Humane Society’s first intake that July was a litter of puppies — that had hernias.
“We went in behind the eight ball,” she said, adding that Dr. Tim Koby of Lake Harbin Animal Hospital became the shelter’s vet, offering discounts on services. He has since retired and now Hudson Bridge Animal Hospital serves the center. The Clayton County Humane Society operates without any county, state or federal funds, depending entirely on donations, adoption fees and fund-raisers, such as its recent 7th Annual Pasta for Paws at First United Methodist of Morrow where 400 people came out on a Saturday to enjoy a meal and support the cause. In the springtime, the humane society hosts the Mutt Strut and a barbecue, along with yard sales. Proceeds from its Two by Two Thrift Shop in Jonesboro, which is run by volunteers, also provides funding for the shelter.
“An animal is hit by a car and the owners don’t have the money for care,” Rawls said. “People have to make the choice, ‘Do we spend $3,000 or let them be euthanized?’ The choice is to usually put them in a box and leave them at our front door.”
While there are sad situations, Rawls said there are also funny ones. She remembers getting a call in the middle of the night from a lady who wanted her to come get a pig out of her yard. Then there was the goat that was “terrorizing” Jonesboro High School. The principal called Rawls. She and a staff member went to the school, put the goat on a dog leash and were planning to walk it back to the shelter. The goat went down on its knees and refused to walk. They put it in a Ford Escort and it did everything it could to kick out the windows. From snakes, hamsters, ferrets and rabbits to an iguana, the Clayton County Humane Society has helped them all, but dogs and cats are preferred.
Rawls has a daughter, Bree, and a grandson, Bentley. She says she and Steve, her husband of 46 years are a “couple of old hippies” and adds that he “has put up with a lot and is pretty patient” with her love of animals. She sometimes brings pit bulls home with her and she’ll put them in a room with a sign reading “Don’t open this door.” She said her husband will ask, “Is there a pit bull in there?” She tells him, “Yeah, and he doesn’t like men.”
