Editor's note: This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities.
The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Rockdale Citizen, Newton Citizen, Gwinnett Daily Post, Marietta Daily Journal, Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Civic Circle, ArtsATL, Capital B, the Reckoning, the Georgia Asian Times, Inside Climate News and others.
Muddessar Ahmad’s story is part of a collection of 55 stories highlighting the “Everyday Heroes” who are making a difference in their communities.
You can find this and the other stories online at https://www.ajc.com/everyday-heroes.
When Muddessar Ahmad opened his first 24-hour gas station on West Avenue in Conyers, he and his business partner shared one cot in a back room of the store. When one was on duty, the other one was sleeping and vice versa.
“We didn’t need a second cot,” he said. “Where are you going?”
Times were tough for the young Pakistani man who spoke Urdu and was learning to speak English. So tough in fact that he says while he and his two business partners owned the station, they wouldn’t drink a can of cola out of the cooler because they didn’t have the money to replace it. He and one business partner kept the 24-hour station running while the third partner kept a full-time job — just in case the venture went south, Ahmad says.
However, success came their way and that one store grew into 18 more, setting Ahmad on a journey that now finds him as a U.S. citizen, community leader, major land owner and thinking about running for political office.
“The United States is a wonderland from all the outside world, and it’s a dream come true for not only me, but most immigrants,” Ahmad said. “This is the best country to live.”
He came to the U.S. in January 2001, with just $2,200 in his pocket and a master’s degree in economics. He got a job at a gas station in Baltimore, Md., and remembers the day after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks when a customer walked into the station, cursed him out and broke the windshield in his car.
“Thank God things changed,” Ahmad said. “I always tell people there is a guy upstairs I call God. He has always held my finger and walked me through life.”
He began working for an oil company in Baltimore and said he was used to working 100 hours or more a week just to survive, all the while dreaming about having his own business. In June 2003, he found a station that had been closed for six months that was located at 1057 West Ave. in Conyers. The oil company wanted to lease it, and he says he and his partners were desperate to start their first business. The deal was made, and Ahmad and his two partners opened their first station. Within the next few years, that grew into 19 stations in 19 different Georgia counties selling gas from Shell, Chevron, Marathon, Texaco and Exxon. But Ahmad said it was Rockdale that won his heart.
“The town is so small so people started noticing me,” Ahmad said. “...Even we are 90,000 people now, you know it’s 300 people and that’s it. You are connected in the community. I’m so blessed. My religion is Muslim, and I had the problem where people did not like me because of that. In Rockdale, I might count three people who discriminated because of that. The store in South Georgia, we changed the store overnight and a guy walked through and said, ‘Wow, this is great what you guys did.’ Then he saw me and said, ‘Damn Indians.’” He said in one county, an employee told him they did not do “business with Indians.”
“I had that exposure to meet 19 Chambers of Commerce and 19 city and county governments,” Ahmad said. “In Rockdale, I didn’t see any discrimination. I saw love. I saw all of the good things.”
And people saw good in him. He remembers experiencing a few “hiccups” in getting his licensing in Conyers.
“An older white man came in and said, ‘Why are you crying, son?’” Ahmad said. “I wasn’t really crying, but my face was telling him, and he asked me what was wrong. He said, ‘Come on.’ We went to the city, and I saw everybody respected that man. He was not mayor at the time.”
It was the late Conyers Mayor Charles Walker.
Things also improved after Gregory Levett Sr. walked into his store and the two became friends. Ahmad said he came here a “nobody,” but because of Walker and Levett and the people of Rockdale, he became successful.
He was at his store in Blairsville when his wife called to tell him she was headed to the hospital in Conyers to have their second child. Racing home, Ahmad decided on that two-hour drive he had to change his life. He got out of the gas station business and into real estate. His company, Omega Builders, now owns strip shopping centers, office buildings, warehouses and residential properties.
Ahmad also owns 50 acres of land in Rockdale. This is home for him and Qudsia and their daughter Maha, 15, and son, Taha, 12. His father Syed Baheri and mother Bushra Monawer also live with him. Ahmad is president of Rockdale Rotary; a Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce board member; Leadership Rockdale graduate; Habitat for Humanity Rockdale president; board member of Rockdale’s Honor Flight, Boys & Girls Club and Walk of Heroes and many other organizations. He has received dozens of awards and is proud to be called a “community servant,” with hopes of someday seeking elected office.
“Yes, there was a time I was running behind the money,” Ahmad said. “It was the only thing in my head. Now it’s important to leave a legacy to other people of my community.”
Recommended for you
Miles Kelly's running one-hander in the lane with 23.8 seconds left lifted Georgia Tech to a 79-77 victory over visiting Georgia on Monday in Atlanta. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia Tech defeats Georgia in men's basketball
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.