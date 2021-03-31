Tracks and trails are getting a workout these days as walkers enjoying the spring weather pursue their own personal workouts while pedometers count every step they take. Everyone who shows up has a different reason for being there. Some want to lose weight. Others want to get healthier while others simply enjoy the fellowship. But when walkers turn out Saturday, April 17, everyone will be there for one purpose — to “Walk in Unity.”
“Our nation is divided politically, racially, economically and even our churches have denominations,” event organizer and walker Gene Hardy said. “However, we can walk in unity with Christ, so we have planned a Walk in Unity event with other churches in the Conyers-Rockdale area.”
Hardy, a member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church since 1977, has contacted dozens of area churches and says everyone is invited to join the group that Saturday as the walk begins at 10 a.m. at the Rockdale River Trail. The trail starts at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit on Ga. Highway 212.
Amy Mulkey Jones of Crosspoint Christian Church on Ga. Highway 20, and Josh Gribble of Haven Fellowship on Smyrna Road are helping Hardy with this event. Jones has a ladies' walking ministry that meets and walks on the Crosspoint campus Saturdays at 9 a.m.
As for Hardy, walking has become his ministry. It began in 2015, when Kay, his wife of 54 years, stooped over on Easter Sunday to pull a weed in the couple's Rockdale County backyard. She toppled to the ground with a partial tear of her hamstring. Doctors treated her injury and prescribed rehabilitation. She chose ProActive Rehab in McDonough, where the couple now goes for exercise five days a week. They both do the wellness program there, and Mrs. Hardy also does pool therapy, while her husband walks every day.
“I pray when I walk and was asking God how I could help our church and community by walking,” Mr. Hardy said. “He said, 'Start a community walking ministry.' Before COVID-19, our church had a vibrant community outreach program. We would meet at church one Saturday every month at 10 a.m., pray, load up in cars and visit neighbors door-to-door. We dressed in specially designed T-shirts and were equipped with free Bibles ... church brochures and salvation tracts.
“When COVID hit, all that shut down. When God asked me to start the community walking ministry, I asked him how it would work. He said, 'Walk on your church campus with other church members, advertise it, do it on a regular basis and leave the rest up to me.' So with much prayer, Tuesday, Feb. 2, we started our ministry. Every Tuesday and Thursday we meet, pray, take a picture and walk 2 miles.”
The only time the group changes its routine is on the third Thursday of each month when the Heritage Hills ladies' Salt and Light ministry meets. Hardy says the walkers can be seen from the highway, and he encourages people driving by to stop and find out more about the group.
Hardy says those who take part in the walking ministry have enjoyed many benefits. He mentions one of the co-founders of the group, Serena Freemyer, who “brought inspiration to everyone” as she lost more than 60 pounds through walking.
“Another lady who has inspired our group is Margaret Frisbee,” he said. “Margaret lost her husband several years ago, and she understands how important it is to get out of the house and be with other folks. She recently brought Jan Lavender to our walk. She knew that Jan had just lost her husband and how important it was to get her out of the house and among people who loved her.”
Participants get to know each other and form new friendships.
“We want to be a witness to our community and the passersby, hoping they will stop, meet us and eventually join,” Hardy added. “... We are very dedicated. We have walked in misting rain and howling winds with 29 degrees and wind chill factors. Now we want to share our walking ministry by inviting our community and other churches to join us in a Walk in Unity event.”
Hardy says he hopes Walk in Unity will become an annual event, as churches and people throughout the region gather to walk, fellowship and get to know each other.
Jones, who is helping Hardy organize the upcoming walk, is involved in a similar ministry at her own church. It is called Walk by Faith and began in 2017, with a group of ladies walking together at Denny Dobbs Park in Newton County. That came to a halt when COVID hit, but in June 2020, the group again began walking — this time on the Crosspoint Christian Church campus.
“The ministry's blessing is three-fold — a healthful activity, an opportunity for prayer and conversation and a witness to other women in the community who might join us to walk,” Jones said. “The walk has allowed us to safely stay connected and be intentional about praying together throughout a very difficult year. 2 Corinthians 5:7 (states), 'For we walk by faith, not by sight.'”
Jones said members of her church are looking forward to participating in the Walk in Unity event.
“Jesus' prayer for his disciples was 'they may be one so that the world may believe,' John 17:21,” Jones added. “It is our prayer that by coming together to walk in Christian unity, we may glorify God and the world may come to know him and believe.”
Josh Gribble, pastoral assistant at Haven Fellowship on Smyrna Road, is also helping with the April 17 walk. In his role at the church, Gribble assists with worship and other services, as well as the care of the congregation, technology, social media and other activities. He is encouraging church members to participate in the community walk.
“I am so excited to have so many ways to share the good news of God's love within our church and community,” Gribble said.
Hardy is looking forward to having people from all denominations come out that Saturday and take part in this community walk.
Organizing this walk is just one more way Hardy is living out his faith in service to God. For 44 years, he and his family have been active members of Heritage Hills Baptist Church in Conyers. Mrs. Hardy has taught the 2-year-old class for 31 years, as well as being a choir and orchestra member. Mr. Hardy is a deacon and has been an RA (Royal Ambassadors) director, Life Group leader, choir and orchestra member and now teaches the 3- and 4-year-olds. The Hardys have two children, Kevin and Melinda. They have four grandchildren — Mylan, Justin, Mallorie and Kyle and one great-grandson, Cade.
A native of East Point, Hardy worked as a programmer at Warren Refrigeration as he attended Georgia State University. In 1971, he became Waffle House's first data processing manager. In 1977, he went to work as a systems analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta and after 27 years, he retired in May 2004. Later that year, he began working part-time grading math papers at Faith Academy in Stockbridge, where he worked for 14 years.
“Faith Academy was my favorite job because it is a Christian high school, and I could lead Bible study for the students and tell them about my lord and savior, Jesus Christ,” Hardy said.
As a Christian leader, Hardy is concerned about how divided the U.S. has become and is burdened about the many issues that divide its citizens.
“The reason our country is divided politically is that people have strong opinions as to how our government should be run, conservatively or liberally,” Hardy said. “Our economic division is even more complicated. Just a few of the reasons are lack of jobs, education, resources, transportation, talent, effort and the list goes on.”
All of that inspired Hardy to organize Walk in Unity.
“Recently in our Life Group, we studied in Acts 4:32-35 about the first Christians and that they were one in heart and mind and shared everything,” Hardy said. “In John 13:35, Jesus said, 'By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.'”
Anyone interested in learning more about the Walk in Unity event April 17, at 10 a.m. can contact Hardy at 770-231-9557 or by email at rockyandkatie@bellsouth.net.
