Ex-Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao told a judge Monday they have rejected a plea deal offered by state prosecutors for their role in George Floyd's killing, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's deputy chief of staff said.

Their trial, set to begin October 24, marks the latest chapter in a case that in May 2020 catalyzed a nation's anger over how some in law enforcement treat people of color.

