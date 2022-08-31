CONYERS — For more than 15 years, Excel Church has hosted countless giveaways and family events and has consistently provided resources for people all over the metro Atlanta area.
Now the church finds itself in need of help. On Aug. 19, Excel Church experienced a tragic fire that destroyed the church on Flat Shoals Road.
Despite the fire that resulted in millions of dollars in damages, Excel Worldwide is continuing to support the community with its Free Groceries To Go Giveaway Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at 1151 Flat Shoals Road SE, Conyers.
“It’s a blessing to be able to serve our community amidst a pandemic where people are experiencing economic hardship,” said Pastor K. Francis Smith, lead pastor of Excel Church.
Fresh meat, produce, personal hygiene items and household products will be available during the giveaway.
“We do life together. It’s what we do,” said Smith. “Even in the midst of great loss, it’s a blessing and a necessity to rally together to help those in need.”
Excel Church church leaders said the church has been a staple in the metro Atlanta community for over two decades, and it looks forward to continuing its service in the years to come. For more information on volunteering or donating to Excel Church Worldwide’s fire relief, please visit their website, www.rebuildingexcelchurch.tv
