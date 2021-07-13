MadisonExit.jpg

Crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation will be working to fix problems at two I-20 exits in Madison over the next couple of weeks.

COVINGTON — Crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation will be working to fix bump problems around Madison exit ramps on Interstate 20, which could lead to traffic backups over the next couple of weeks.

According to the DOT, istrict maintenance crews will work from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the 113 and 114 eastbound and westbound off-ramps.

The current tentative schedule begins Monday, weather permitting, as follows:  July 19 and July 20 Exit 114 west off-ramp:  The I-20 Exit 114 westbound off-ramp will close daily July 19 to July 20 for crews to repair failed slabs. During work hours, traffic will divert to Exit 113 to loop back.   Message boards are going up as advanced warning in four locations.   July 26 through July 28 eastbound from Exit 113 to Exit 114:

• July 26

District crews will work at Exit 113 to saw slabs near the eastbound off-ramp. The ramp will be affected but open during this time.

• July 27

Milepost 113 area slabs will be removed and re-poured.

• July 28

Third eastbound slab removed and replaced at the Exit 114 east off-ramp. The ramp must be closed on this day.

▪ Traffic will detour to Exit 113 prior.

▪ Message boards will be placed as advanced warning in four locations. All eastbound slabs will be sealed on this day, weather permitting.

