...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
north-northwest around 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
COVINGTON — The first reading of a zoning text amendment that would allow expansion of the Clark’s Grove overlay district has been approved by the Covington City Council.
If the second reading is approved, the amendment will permit construction of 145 apartments in three buildings on 4.54 acres and 84 townhomes in four blocks on 5.45 acres. The proposal also includes a 4.62-acre park and pedestrian access points to the Cricket Frog Trail and the original Clark’s Grove development off Clark Street. A future phase of single-family residences is planned for 6.11 acres.
The second reading of the text amendment is planned for Monday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
The project site totals 21 acres at the southeast corner of Turner Lake Road and Clark Street. It is bordered on the east by the Cricket Frog Trail, on the west by Turner Lake Road, on the north by Clark Street
The project is a development of Urban Realty Partners and Fowler Newton Properties LLC. The Atlanta architectural and design firm Praxis3 is the applicant for the project.
Increasing traffic on the already heavily traveled Turner Lake Road was noted as a major concern with the proposed project and was one of the reasons that prompted the Planning Commission to recommend denial of the request in a 4-3 vote. Other concerns expressed by the Planning Commission included ongoing rental developments in the city, the density of the development and the potential impact on schools.
The city’s planning staff recommended approval, with several conditions. Some of those conditions address the traffic concerns, including requirements that the developer pay for funding to finetune the signal timings at Turner Lake and U.S. Highway 278 and Turner Lake and Washington Street, and that the developer cover the labor and construction costs to upgrade the intersection at Turner Lake and Washington Street.
Former city manager Frank Turner Sr. opposed the overlay extension. In a letter to the Planning and Development Department dated June 1, Turner wrote that the further development would “drastically affect” three properties he represents in the city, including one he owns that is part of a land trust. He wrote that the trust requires that only one residential building be allowed on the property in order to “lower density and protect Turner Lake Park.”
“The subject property is not park of Clark’s Grove Development and is separated from Clark’s Grove by the right of way of Cricket Frog Trail…” wrote Turner. “It was never intended to be part of Clark’s Grove and should not be added by this request. If granted, this request would highly impact this trail as well.”
No one spoke in opposition to the text amendment during the Sept. 19 public hearing. The council voted 5-1 to approve the first reading of the text amendment, with member Don Floyd opposed.
