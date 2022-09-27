Clarks Grove.jpg

COVINGTON — The first reading of a zoning text amendment that would allow expansion of the Clark’s Grove overlay district has been approved by the Covington City Council.

If the second reading is approved, the amendment will permit construction of 145 apartments in three buildings on 4.54 acres and 84 townhomes in four blocks on 5.45 acres. The proposal also includes a 4.62-acre park and pedestrian access points to the Cricket Frog Trail and the original Clark’s Grove development off Clark Street. A future phase of single-family residences is planned for 6.11 acres.

