Cilantro is a favorite ingredient in guacamole, tacos, rice dishes and of course salsa. But as summer temperatures climb, the cilantro quickly goes to seed. This can be frustrating but using all parts of the plant or growing a heat tolerant cilantro-flavored substitute can help.

Gardeners in cooler climates can sow seeds every three to four weeks throughout the summer for continual harvests. Those with hotter summers will have the best results growing cilantro in the cooler temperatures of spring, fall and even winter. Grow cilantro in full sun or light shade as temperatures climb and moist well-drained soil for best results.

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including the recently released Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition and Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD instant video series and the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment TV & radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine and her website is www.MelindaMyers.com.

