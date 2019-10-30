COVINGTON — Just two weeks after a similar social media threat was made against Newton High School, Liberty Middle School at 5225 Salem Road in Covington received threats of an attack on Instagram on both Monday and Tuesday.
The threat, which came from someone who claimed to have been bullied, was to have been carried out at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office posted additional deputies at the school and the threat did not materialize.
"The school district is aware of the post on social media. Law enforcement has been notified," said NCSS Director of Public Relations Sherri Davis said Tuesday. "Additional law enforcement personnel will be at the school tomorrow to ensure the safety of students."
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the threat.
"As any threat, we are taking it seriously and are responding accordingly," NCSO Dep. Michael Gregg said. "The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is investigating."
An investigation into a similar threat made against Newton High School on Oct. 14 is also continuing.
Covingon-Newton 911 posted on its Facebook page that morning that it had been receiving calls in reference to the threat.
“We have received several calls this morning in reference to a threat of a shooting at Newton High School,” read the post. “The SRO division with the Newton County Sheriff Department have been made aware of the situation and are taking every precaution possible, thanks.”
Several people posted comments on the 911 page, including one person who posted a copy of what someone else had posted on the threat and said it was passed along to her little sister. She said her sister and her friends were too terrified to go to school.
The Sheriff’s Office posted extra deputies at Newton High that day, but nothing happened. Investigators have been unable to verify if the alleged threat came from a student.