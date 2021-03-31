COVINGTON — Facebook’s Newton Data Center on Wednesday announced its 2021 Facebook Community Action Grant recipients.
In the announcement, Facebook stated that the groups awarded “make our community a better place, and we are proud to support their important work.”
The Facebook Community Action Grants program was created to address needs in Newton, Walton, Jasper and Morgan counties by putting technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off and improving STEM education.
“The Facebook Community Action Grants have been life-changing in our community,” said Alan Verner, chairman of the Stanton Springs Joint Development Authority. “Facebook is a true community partner invested in supporting our communities near and far.”
Following are the 2021 Facebook Newton Data Center Community Action Grants Recipients
Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia / $35,000
This grant will support technology in clubs to improve STEM access to students who need it most. With a focus on a makerspace classroom, the equipment will inspire youth to engage in STEM to promote a brighter future.
Camp Twin Lakes / $25,000
This grant will keep underserved children, teens and their families connected, both virtually and in person. Camp Twin Lakes provides year-round, fully-adaptive and deeply impactful camp experiences to nearly 10,000 of Georgia’s children and young adults, helping each camper grow in their confidence and experience the joys of childhood.
Family Promise of NewRock / $2,000
This grant will be used to assist the homeless population in Newton County with the tools and equipment they need to get back on their feet.
Georgia State University / $19,828
This grant will provide 3D printers to create a 3D print team within the school’s STEM makerspace classroom. These students from the community will be able to learn 3D printing skills while sharing their work in the community.
Jasper County Charter System / $35,000
This grant will be used to add technologically-advanced, interactive Smartboards in each classroom. Smartboards will be used for virtual students to enhance teaching and learning.
Newton County Library System / $5,000
This grant will be used to host a series of community robotics programs titled "NCLS Books and Bots,” which will introduce simple computer coding and engineering concepts primarily for children ages 8-15.
Newton County Schools / $31,000
This grant will be used to provide Chromebooks and storage carts to Liberty Middle School students.
Social Circle Primary School / $3,174
This grant will support the purchase of Google Jamboards for collaboration in the classroom.
Sustainable Newton / $1,500
This grant will support virtual event programming to engage Newton County residents of all ages in activities that involve solving climate and environmental issues locally.
Walton County School District - GA / $52,865
This grant will be used to build both instructional capacity and student interest in programming by introducing a STEMscopes module for all 900 fifth grade students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.