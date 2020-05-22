COVINGTON — The Newton County School System announced Friday a $50,000 donation from Facebook to help provide technology equipment and supplies for students in need. According to NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey, the funds will be used to offset some of the costs for the district’s recent purchase of Chromebooks, covers, and mobile hotspots loaned to students to assist them with their schoolwork during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We are so appreciative of this very generous donation from Facebook,” said Fuhrey. “We had to close our schools abruptly and move to digital learning at home due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, many of our students and their families did not have access to the technology needed for online learning, so we loaned parents the technology we had in-house and quickly purchased additional Chromebooks, covers, and mobile hotspots as the need was so great in our community. We thank Facebook for stepping in to help defray some of those costs, and we appreciate their partnership. Most importantly, we thank Facebook for supporting the children in our community during this difficult time.”
Since breaking ground on their data center in Newton County in 2018, Facebook has looked for opportunities to connect with the school district. Last year, the company supported the VEX robotics program and the purchase of supplies and parts for a student-designed STEM bus for the Newton College and Career Academy.
“Newton County is our home, so it’s an honor to support its students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic. We understand that remote education presents new challenges for both students and educators and hope this investment eases the burden so they can focus on learning,” said Katie Comer, Community Development regional manager for Facebook.
