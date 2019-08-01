COVINGTON— Newton County had their first day of school Thursday, Aug. 1. And the students at Fairview Elementary School were thrilled to be back.
Parents started to line up at the door and drop-off line as early as 6:45 a.m.
School staff as well as Dr. LaMoyne Brunson, principal and Mrs. Ebony Smith, assistant principal hugged and welcomed students and parents as they entered the building.
Fairview Elementary was built in 1988. It is now home to over 500 students ranging from pre-k to fifth grade.
"Our staff members are committed to working with our parents so that we will have the strongest team possible for every individual child," said Brunson. "We will emphasize the traits of being safe, organized, accountable and respectful; these are important qualities of successful students and productive members of our community."