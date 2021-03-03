Fairview.jpg

All A’s

Chloe Jackson

Rayvyn Monger

Leslie Scott

Rodney Wiley

Noah McCain

A/B Honor Roll

McKenzie Birdsong

Kaira Burrell

Lina Chavez

Caden Davenport

Sajae Edwards

Melanie Elsaieh

Braiden Frady

Clerrence Gardner

Thai Jimeson

Dylan Montiel

Sydney Simmons

Davin Stewart

Kendall Thomas

Nyeema Vaughn

Ja'Niyah Williams

Taylor Worthem

Lauren Acevedo

Marcelo Alvarez

Layla Avila

Lucas Barnett

Ariana Bloomfield

Scarlett Cantrell

Kenedi Clemons

Tyson Davenport

Amaya Davis

Chassity Dove

Marissa Downs

Victoria Finn-Rewalt

Jessica Gaspar-Llanas

Breeley Head

Sade Jefferson

Tyre' Jimeson

Lexi Johnson

Donald Liaping

Alexandrea Reading

Costello Smalls

Jaeda Sweet

Skye Tipekis

