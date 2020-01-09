COVINGTON — Newton County School System was pleased to announce that Fairview Elementary has been named a 2019-2020 Reward School by the Georgia Department of Education.
Reward Schools are among the greatest-improving 5% of Title I School-wide schools and Title I Targeted Assistance schools. Reward Schools also have to maintain the performance of their economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities, and English learners to be recognized.
“At the center of everything we do at Fairview is our vision for a positive school climate and loving relationships with our students,” said Dr. LaMoyne Brunson, principal of Fairview Elementary. “Our student body is very diverse, and our staff members respond to the needs of the children in such an amazing way. We really believe in the idea of ‘love your neighbor.’’’
Brunson added, “I am surrounded by talented teachers and support staff who are committed to making school a happy experience for our students. I want to say thank you to each of them and to all the Fairview families who partner with us so that these children can be successful.”
“While we are focused on continuous improvement for all schools, it’s also essential that we recognize when schools are doing well,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “These schools are overcoming barriers, meeting challenges, and producing great gains for their students. I commend the school leaders, teachers, parents and communities in our 2019-20 Distinguished and Reward Schools who are opening up opportunities for their students.”
“Congratulations to Fairview Elementary School on a job well-done,” said Newton County School Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. “This recognition is a testament to the targeted and detailed work of the students, faculties, and leaders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.