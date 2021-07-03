COVINGTON — Fairview Elementary has been named a Title I Reward School by the Georgia Department of Education for the second consecutive year. Reward Schools are Title I schools among the 5% of Title I schools in the state that are making the most progress in improving the performance IN the all-students group over the most recent two years on the statewide assessments.
“This is a huge honor, and I share it with everyone invested in Fairview’s school climate,” said Dr. LaMoyne Brunson, outgoing principal of Fairview Elementary School. “Fairview’s teachers and staff remain committed to the students and all of their different needs, and this recognition is a testament to that commitment.”
He added, “The work is complex, especially during the recent two school years, but the obstacles have not been unmanageable. Actually, in some ways, those obstacles have increased our strength because we’ve had to rethink most of what we do to help students be successful. I am grateful to everyone involved in the education of Fairview’s children — the staff, the families, and the support of the community have all been important in keeping a strong and positive school climate for these children to make progress and enjoy school!
“Congratulations to Fairview Elementary School on a job well-done,” said Newton County School Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. “This recognition is a testament to the targeted and detailed work of the students, faculties, and leaders.”
