COVINGTON — With capes and masks in hand, Fairview Elementary School teachers and administrators held an assembly Tuesday morning welcoming their little superheroes back to school.
The assembly, or the Superhero Training Academy, emphasized students to exhibit positive behavior during the second semester.
Fairview and many other Newton County Schools use the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) model in their school-wide plan for student conduct.
While planning for the second semester, Fairview's PBIS team decided that the first day back to school was a great opportunity to gather again (initially at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year) and prepare students for the expectations of great student conduct.
Everyday, Fairview students are expected to demonstrate their best S.O.A.R. behaviors by being Safe, Organized, Accountable and Respectful.
"PBIS and S.O.A.R. have greatly improved our school climate and have significantly decreased discipline referrals," said Dr. LaMoyne Brunson, Principal. "Our goal is to clearly teach our expectations for positive behavior. Then we acknowledge students when they demonstrate these positive behaviors. PBIS works at Fairview because we have very loving and encouraging relationships with our students and because we are committed to keeping our students in school."
Dr. Brunson alongside his courageous and brave teachers, demonstrated how to use positive behavior in the cafeteria, hallways and restroom.