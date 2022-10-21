guthrie_christal_booking_public.jpg

Christal De'shai Guthrie

COVINGTON — The woman accused of stealing American Rescue Plan Act funds while working as a caseworker for the Salvation Army was allegedly working with at least four people posing as landlords who could receive the money. Christal De’shai Guthrie is accused of stealing nearly $25,000 in ARPA funds that were intended to help area residents with rent, mortgage and utility payments.

Guthrie, 44, was arrested Oct. 3 after the Salvation Army detected evidence of “forged or manipulated documents” during an internal audit. Newton County had contracted with the Salvation Army last spring to administer distribution of the ARPA funds. Guthrie faces 11 felony counts of making false statements or writings and one felony count of theft by deception.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos