...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be WNW
at 10 to 12 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
1 of 7
The residents of this home on Broad Street in Porterdale have gone all-out to decorate for Halloween. The skeletons, ghosts, black cat, and gremlins send ghostly greetings to passerbys.
A fall nip is in the air, which means that festivals, fairs and Halloween events are on the calendar.
• The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office will host its fifth Annual Trunk or Treat, Friday, Oct. 28, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at 911 Chambers Drive, Conyers.
Candy donations for the event are being accepted now at the Sheriff's Office Headquarters through Oct. 24. For drop-off contact Records Division at 770-278-8002 and for more information about the event contact Deputy Baker at lashanda.baker@rockdalecountyga.gov.
• The Book Cellar, 951 Railroad St., Conyers, will host a children’s costume party and trick-or-treat featuring trick-or-treating, spooky crafts and a costume contest on Oct. 29. Tickets are $5.99 per child.
For more information on these and other events at The Book Cellar, go to linktr.ee/thebookcellaratl.
• The city of Covington and Covington Family YMCA will host the second Annual Trick or Treat on the Trail event Monday, Oct. 31. The sponsors are looking for businesses and organizations that would like to get involved and help support the event. Anyone who would like to provide a candy station this year, please visit https://bit.ly/2022TOTOT_CandyStationSignUp to sign up. The organizers request that only one individual from each organization fill out the form and then a member of organizers’ team will be in contact with your designated liaison. The deadline for sign up is Oct. 26.
Donations of candy are also welcomed at two drop off locations:
Covington Family YMCA: 2140 Newton Drive, Covington
Covington Welcome Center: 1143 Oak St. SE, Covington
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.