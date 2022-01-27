Fallen NYPD officer saved 5 lives with organ donation, organization says

...VERY COLD AND BLUSTERY CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT AND
SATURDAY MORNING...
A strong cold front will bring extremely cold temperatures to
north and central Georgia Friday night and Saturday. With
temperatures falling to 15 to 25 degrees and northwest winds
gusting up to 35 mph, wind chill values will plummet into the
single digits across north Georgia and into the teens across
middle Georgia. Temperatures will moderate into the 30s and winds
will diminish by Saturday afternoon.
Use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors
Friday night and Saturday morning. Prolonged exposure may lead to
frostbite or hypothermia.
NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, age 27, who was shot and critically injured after responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem.
"LiveOnNY can now confirm that through the generosity of NYPD Officer Mora and his family with their heroic gift of organ donation, 5 people who were waiting for a heart, liver, two kidneys, and pancreas were saved," said Achan.
The donations were given to three individuals in New York and two outside of the state based on the medical urgency of the patients' status, according to Achan.
"We are humbled and honored to be the steward of these gifts on behalf of Officer Mora and his family so others may live on," Achan said.
Mora and Officer Jason Rivera, 22, were fatally shot Friday when a suspected gunman opened fire in a Harlem apartment, authorities said. Rivera died the night of the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.