COVINGTON — Ashley Spears thought she knew exactly what to expect as she prepared to deliver her second child at Piedmont Newton Hospital. As a surgical assistant with a local OB/Gyn’s office, Spears spends a lot of time in the hospital’s Women’s Services Department, and she had also delivered her daughter at the hospital via cesarean section nine years earlier.
“Even though I’m working in the hospital on a regular basis, my experience as a patient was completely different,” said Spears. “As a patient, I experienced exceptionally personalized care. That’s one of the main benefits of delivering at a smaller hospital. I received the same high-quality, clinical care patients think they have to travel to Atlanta to receive, and I was minutes from home. That’s incredible.”
Spears and her husband chose a family-centered cesarean section for their son’s birth. This allowed both Spears and her husband to participate more in the birth, including watching their son being born through a clear drape, her husband cut the cord, and the baby was immediately placed on her chest for uninterrupted skin-to-skin time.
“When my daughter was born, I remember being sad because I felt like I only saw her briefly before she was taken to another part of the room to be measured and weighed,” said Spears. “With the family-centered c-section, both my husband and I were able to fully engage in our son’s birth, and he was immediately put onto my chest. It was an incredible experience for both my husband and me.”
The Women’s Services Department at Piedmont Newton offers families high-quality clinical care in an atmosphere that focuses on patient-centered, personalized care. Research from the American Academy of Pediatrics indicates that integrated mother-infant care leads to optimal outcomes for healthy mothers and babies.
Family-centered maternity care is supported by nurses and staff educated on the latest clinical research and best practices. Examples include skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding within 30 minutes of birth which reduces postpartum hemorrhage, maternal depression and stress.
According to Spears, once she moved into a postpartum room, she experienced another change the hospital recently implemented; quiet time. Understanding that rest plays a role in healing, as well as gives new families uninterrupted bonding time, Piedmont Newton has “quiet hours” from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. During quiet time, there will be limited disruption to patients to allow for rest and recovery.
“During the designated times, the entire department was quiet,” said Spears. “Hospitals are busy places, so to have those few hours of quiet gave us an opportunity to bond with our son, as well as get some much-needed rest without a constant influx of people in and out of the room.”
For more information on labor and delivery services at Piedmont Newton Hospital, visit www.piedmont.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.