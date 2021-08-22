Finding time for a family meal during fall means navigating busy schedules full of school, jobs, social events and more. Squeezing in dinner together calls for an easy dish that takes less than an hour so you can catch up with loved ones.
Let your oven do the work for you with this Build-Your-Own Sausage Foil Packet Dinner recipe that requires just 10 minutes of prep before 30 minutes of baking, leaving you plenty of time to help little ones with homework. It all starts with Coleman Natural Uncured Polish Kielbasa, a traditional Polish sausage rope smoked and fully cooked so all you need to do is slice into 1/2-inch pieces and toss together with veggies and seasonings. You can feel good you are serving pork sourced from American family farms that raise their animals crate free with no antibiotics or added hormones ever.
An added benefit of this simple recipe is that it’s customizable, allowing you to substitute your family’s favorite flavors to satisfy everyone at the table. Or, if your loved ones are easily pleased and open to a variety of ingredients, you can try different veggies each time so it tastes like a new dish over and over again.
