CONYERS — Family Promise of New Rock, a local non-profit that works to bring the faith community together to help families regain their housing, their independence and their dignity will host their first Building Roads Gala and Auction on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Tickets are available now until Nov. 1 starting at $55.
The event will include live music, dinner, drinks and an open auction to all guests.
All proceeds will be used to support homeless families with children in Rockdale and Newton counties.
Family Promise is currently looking for Sponsors for the event. If you or someone you know would like to become a sponsor please send a message or call 470-721-4549.
Sponsorship opportunities range from $250-$5,000.
Family Promise is also asking businesses and entrepreneurs to donate auction items. If you or someone you know would like to donate an item please call or text 470-721-4549.
Visit www.familypromiseofnewrock.org/building-roads-gala-november-9th/ for tickets, location and more information.