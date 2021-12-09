COVINGTON — Newton County will host a farewell reception for County Manager Lloyd Kerr, whose contract will end on Jan. 1.
The drop-in event will be held Monday, Dec. 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse.
In announcing the reception, Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes said the event was an opportunity to bid Kerr best wishes as he moves on to other endeavors.
“We appreciate his leadership and his ability to bring everyone together to reach a common goal,” Banes wrote in the official invitation. “Life is full of challenges, and one of the things that has made him successful has been his ability to master each new opportunity.”
Kerr, who has been county manager for more than five years, is leaving the county after three commissioners refused to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the year. Among other issues, Commissioners Alana Sanders, Demond Mason and J.C. Henderson disagreed with Kerr’s plan to hire a consultant to oversee distribution of the millions in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding the county has received.
In addition to Banes, Commissioners Stan Edwards and Ronnie Cowan have remained supportive of Kerr. Banes attempted to veto the 3-2 vote not to renew Kerr’s contract, but he later learned that a contract cannot be ratified by veto.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
