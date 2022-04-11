Fast-moving fire in New Mexico approximately 2 miles in length affecting 'a few thousand' residents By Amy Simonson, CNN Apr 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Evacuations are in progress in New Mexico's Valencia County due to a fast-moving fire approximately two miles in length that is affecting a "few thousand people," according to fire officials.In an interview with CNN, Fire Chief Matt Propp said the fire, which is zero percent contained, is currently affecting a "few thousand people in five different neighborhoods."According to Propp, current winds are in excess of 50 mph which he said may cause the fire to affect additional people and neighborhoods."Multiple structures are threatened," he said. The Valencia County Fire Department announced in a statement that residents who live in the area of Blue Sky, Las Chapulinas and Nighthawk Roads should evacuate immediately due to fire danger."Valencia County Fire Department and multiple agencies are responding to the Bosque north of Rio Communities," the statement said. "Stay clear of the area."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 