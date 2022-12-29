The FBI Atlanta field office is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding a vandalism incident that took place at Georgia's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary this summer, the agency said in a news release Thursday.

The church's sanctuary was vandalized in the late hours of July 3, when a group spray painted the following message on the side of the church: "if abortions arent safe neither are you."

