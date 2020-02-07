ATLANTA – The FBI, along with the DeKalb County Police Department, Brookhaven Police Department, College Park Police Department, Lithonia Police Department and Clarkston Police Department, are asking for the public's help identifying a dangerous serial armed robber.
The FBI believes the suspect is responsible for at least seven armed robberies at the following Family Dollar stores in the past month:
• Jan. 9 at 3460 E. Ponce De Leon Ave. in Scottdale
• Jan. 16 at 3201 Tucker Norcross Road in Tucker
• Jan. 21 at 5404 Covington Highway in Decatur
• Jan. 22 at 3412 Clairmont Road in Brookhaven
• Jan. 23 at 1616 Virginia Ave. in Atlanta
• Jan. 31 at 6871 Main St. in Lithonia
• Feb. 2 at 1125 N. Indian Creek Drive in Lithonia
The suspect is described as black male, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, and typically wearing a dark-color hooded sweatshirt under a dark-color puffy jacket, dark pants and tan-color Timberland-style boots.
He is armed with a handgun and orders employees to open the safe and takes the money inside.
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
