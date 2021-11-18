ATLANTA — FBI Atlanta is warning the public about a phone scam where individuals are posing as local law enforcement officials by calling potential victims regarding outstanding warrants or fines and asking them for payment. The scammers are using spoofed law enforcement phone numbers, along with the names, positions, and addresses of officers. The scam is largely targeting women with lucrative careers that have an online presence.
The following is a list of suspicious activity to look out for related to this scam.
• Calls from local law enforcement stating an individual has fines for outstanding warrants.
• Calls from local law enforcement stating the court is holding the individual in contempt for failure to appear for jury duty.
• Calls from local law enforcement stating an individual has been placed under a “gag order” and is not allowed to speak with anyone else regarding the matter.
• Calls from local law enforcement demanding you remain on the line until the “bond” is paid.
• Requests for monetary gift cards (visa/green dot etc.) bank deposits, and voucher purchases to clear court fines or avoid jail time.
• Requests for videos or pictures of individuals conducting a personal strip search of themselves to clear court fines or avoid jail time.
If you receive a voicemail from local law enforcement demanding a call back, do not respond. Instead, call your local police department’s general phone number or go in person to verify the call. Please remember, law enforcement will never call you if you have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty, nor will they ask you to send money to clear a warrant. Lastly, they will never ask you to send pictures or videos of yourself for any reason.
If you believe you have been a victim of this scam or other fraud activity, please contact FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000 and file a complaint with the FBI at www.IC3.gov.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.