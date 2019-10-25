COVINGTON - The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) is beginning a public health assessment to study the ethylene oxide levels in the air in Covington, to determine if those levels could impact people’s health, and then provide conclusions and recommendations.
Sue Casteel, director of Community Health Investigations, talked about what her agency will be doing during the Covington City Council meeting on Oct. 21.
At that meeting, the council also heard the preliminary results of the air testing done by Montrose Air Quality Services and took comments from the public about the controversy over ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing chemical used to by the Becton-Dickinson Medical plant in Covington (BD) to sterilize medical equipment, being released into the air.
Casteel said the ATSDR is a small federal public health agency connected with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“Our specialty is looking at people’s exposures to chemicals in the environment that could harm their health,” she said. “We go through that we call a public health assessment process. Our first step is to see whether or not people in this community may be exposed to ethylene oxide. I think from some of the sampling having been taken so far that some of you have been exposed.
“The next step is to identify how you’re exposed. If you’re breathing ethylene oxide in, that would be the prime way it is getting into your body. We’ll also be trying to figure out how long the exposure might have lasted. Even though we can’t see how much you’ve been exposed to in the past, we’ll do our best to see what you’re exposed to now and how that could affect your health.
“I’m part of a team of scientists who are working to listen to you and hear what your health concerns are so that we can do the very best job we can to answer your health-related questions. It typically takes six months to two years to complete the assessment. We’re here for the long haul. We’re not going away.”
The council also heard from David Berkowitz of Montrose Air Services, the firm contracted by the city to conduct air testing around the BD facility and Covington.
Berkowitz said the results of the air monitoring showed higher results than expected, but that the amount of ethylene oxide in the air dropped the farther away from BD the samples were taken.
Montrose conducted tests at 11 locations Sept. 17-23. Those locations included several test sites at the BD sterilization facility, locations in close proximity to the Covington Square, the Covington Mill and Settler’s Grove neighborhoods, south Covington and at the Covington Airport.
The results of the testing showed that the levels of ethylene oxide measured varied over the seven-day testing period. In Covington Mill, they ranged from .6 to a high of 15.3 micrograms per cubic meter of air that was recorded on Sept. 18. In Settlers Grove, they ranged from non-detectible to a high of 13.8 micrograms per cubic meter of air that was recorded on Sept. 22. Both high readings are much higher than the EPA’s safe level, and both occurred during the eight-day period when BD had a leak.
Readings were also higher than normal on Sept. 22 at the rear of the BD plant, with a high of 12.3 micrograms per cubic meter of air, and at the BD employee parking entrance, with a high of 9.92 micrograms per cubic meter of air on Sept. 17, and a high of 12.0 micrograms per cubic meter of air on Sept. 22.
Those findings resulted in Attorney General Chris Carr filing a complaint in Newton County Superior Court Monday on behalf of Gov. Brian Kemp and the EPD to temporarily stop BD from operating its Covington medical device sterilization facility in an unlawful manner. BD has vowed to fight the motion in court.
A court date of Monday, Oct. 28 has been set to hear EPD’s motion in Newton County Superior Court Judge Eugene M. Benton’s courtroom.
After the issue of ethylene oxide being spewed into the air came to light in July, BD agreed in August to install $8 million worth of upgraded emissions controls. During comments from citizens at the council meeting, many supported shutting BD down until those controls are installed, or closing the plant permanently.
One citizen said the test results show that BD can’t be trusted to self-report its emissions.
“I think what these results have shown and the way BD has responded shows that BD is hostile to people,” he said. “They are not acknowledging that there is a problem… What we have done is we have tested BD and they have failed their test. This shows us that self-reporting cannot and should not be included in any solution going forward.
Another resident, who is a Navy veteran and has worked for EPA, said BD should have a 24-hour monitoring system not only for the community, but for their employees as well.
“I believe in real-time monitoring, not in taking samples,” he said. “There needs to be more transparency. There should be an early warning system in place monitoring the air. I know the stuff has to be sterilized, but there is too much fudging going on.”
One citizen, a breast cancer survivor with no history of breast cancer in her family, asked if there is a way to get documentation of leaks at the BD plant in the past, so that the public can see what has been released in the past.
Another said it is time for politicians to make a decision on this issue.
“BD came here and reported on what their standards are. Now they have had leaks,” he said.
“I believe we’re at the point where we can’t trust them. Our politicians are going to have to make a decision if it’s money or people. We need to make a choice about that. I believe it is time for BD to find a new home.”
Several said BD should be shut down until the new controls are in place and the air is tested to show the controls are doing their job.
The final commenter said it is time to shut BD down.
“Any amount of ethylene oxide being released is unacceptable,” she said. “Time is of the essence to shut this place down.”