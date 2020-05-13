ATLANTA – Georgia will receive $9.4 million from FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to assist nonprofits that are helping residents who are experiencing hunger and homelessness. The money allocated to Georgia combines the EFSP’s annual funding with funds designated for food and shelter support under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Georgia jurisdictions will receive $3,326,290 for fiscal year 2019 and $6,175,704 from the CARES Act. A local EFSP board is responsible for awarding the grant funds to local social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, that can best address the identified needs of the community.
Area funding distributions are as follows:
• Butts County - $17,996
• Clayton County - $295,226
• Henry County - $205,958
• Newton County - $100,774
• Rockdale County - $85,820
“This funding supports local organizations helping Georgia’s hungry and homeless during the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters,” said FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech. “It can supplement programs offering meals, groceries or food boxes, residential shelters, rent payments or utilities.
With the fiscal year 2019 and CARES Act funding, and the fiscal year 2020 funding of $125 million that will be allocated to jurisdictions later this year, the total aid disbursed in the EFSP’s 38-year history will be more than $5 billion.
