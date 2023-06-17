Not all breakfasts are created equal, according to a recent review from UGA researchers. Aim for healthy fats and protein, like eggs, and avoid the sugar-filled breakfast cereals and pastries to maintain a healthy weight.
Time-restricted eating means having regular but fewer meals, cutting out late-night snacks and not eating for 12 to 14 hours (often overnight).
Special Photo
Krzysztof Czaja
Peter Frey
Time-restricted eating means having regular but fewer meals, cutting out late-night snacks and not eating for 12 to 14 hours. But the key is having healthy, balanced meals like the one shown here.
Photo by Andrew Davis Tucker/UGA
ATHENS, GA. — When intermittent fasting became all the rage among Hollywood celebrities, skeptics balked at the idea of skipping meals. But new research from the University of Georgia suggests the celebs might not have been that far off.
The review found that a specific type of restricted eating may reduce the chances of developing Type 2 diabetes and improve your overall health. Known as time-restricted eating, this type of fasting means having regular but fewer meals, cutting out late-night snacks and not eating for 12 to 14 hours (often overnight).
Published in “Nutrients,” the study was co-authored by Carlee Harris, an undergraduate biology major in UGA’s Franklin College of Arts and Sciences.
