Fighting both cancer and COVID, Thompson says it's been a battle

  • 0

This fun-loving pastor’s wife refuses to let cancer slow her down. She just got back from a family trip to Las Vegas where she celebrated the end of her 20 weeks of chemotherapy, her 25th wedding anniversary and the birthdays of two of her three daughters. Oh, there was no gambling.

“We’re not gamblers,” she laughed. Melissa Thompson and her family went to Vegas for the food and to see the sights. She said it was a great release for what has been a difficult year.

“With all the COVID craziness, it has been difficult for everybody,” Thompson said. “This year has been difficult for us too, so we rolled (all of our celebrations) into one and just ran away.”

This Covington mother and grandmother comes from a family with a history of ovarian, cervical, uterine and breast cancer, which claimed the life of her beloved grandmother. But Thompson said she had always been perfectly healthy and had been getting her mammograms on schedule.

Such was the case March 26, when she went in for a routine mammogram.

“We found this tumor,” she said. “It was stage 2B. There are four different stages to cancer, depending on the size of the tumor. They have a lot of different tests. They study the aggression of it and how much it has spread, so mine was a stage 2B, so about the middle point, I guess... It was purely on the mammogram. After seeing it on the mammogram and coming home, I could not find this spot myself because it was so deep in my tissue. I tell everybody to get your mammogram. If there’s a woman in your life you love, tell her to get a mammogram.”

And then Thompson started praying.

“It was one of the hardest prayers I’ve ever prayed in my life — I was submitting knowing this is the will of God,” she said. “And the hardest prayer was praying, ‘Lord, let it be well with my soul.’ You get a diagnosis like that and it almost feels like a death sentence. So many people pass away from cancer, so I was terrified. So I had to pray no matter how this journey goes, let it be well with my soul.”

For her daughters, it brought back sad memories of caring for Thompson’s grandmother until she died.

“They were children then, but it’s still in their memories and they were pretty upset,” she said. “...My family — they were shocked and pretty devastated.”

Thompson and her husband waited to get word on her biopsy report and decided to wait a few weeks before they told their children.

“Immediately, we just locked arms in our living room and began to pray together,” Thompson said. “Then we let our church know, and I had everybody pray over me with oil. (There are) multiple churches in this area and two that are part of prayer groups who have been praying as well.”

Some minister friends gave her a prayer cloth.

“I’m a pastor’s wife,” she said. “I have always had a strong faith in God. Early on, I held onto I John 5:4, that those who are born of God overcome the world and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith. We can overcome anything in this world and it is by our faith. I have clung to that verse knowing I could overcome it.

“I slept with the prayer cloth under my pillow. I told my oncologist when I come back with this mammogram, they are not going to be able to see this cancer. He was like, ‘Hold your horses.’”

And indeed, when she went back, they were unable to detect the cancer. She had an ultrasound and again, no evidence of cancer.

“God is good,” she said. “My faith has carried me through a lot of this. God has been so good to me.”

By this time, however, Thompson was well into her chemotherapy treatments, having already completed four of 20.

“So I had to continue the treatments and finish the program to make sure there’s nothing else,” she said. “The thing about cancer is when it’s in your tissue, it’s so microscopic and comes back. We’re just trying to do everything we can to prevent that.”

Such prevention is the reason Thompson has decided to undergo a double mastectomy later this month.

“There are what they call infected cells and the damaged tissue is there, so we don’t want any chance of recurrence,” she added.

Her oncologist, Dr. Frederick Flynt with Piedmont Newton does a lot of work with genetics and Thompson said with her being a third generation of females with cancer, she began working with his office on testing. She had genetic testing done.

“Because of the research and studies they do, they were able to test 84 genes for any evidence of cancer,” Thompson said. “That’s incredible because just a few years ago, they had only a few genes to be tested. There is no evidence in my genes. I needed to know that for my girls.”

Thompson was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, which is invasive ductal carcinoma, and is not fed by female hormones.

“What we decided the best approach for me, for my situation is we did the genetic testing and found no evidence for that,” she said. “My chemo treatment — they call it the red devil. I said because I’m an anointed child of God, you ain’t putting no devil in me! So we called it the Red Sea water... I had four rounds of that and then every other week and then had 12 weeks of Taxol through a port. That’s where I am now.

“Literally about six weeks ago, the FDA approved immunotherapy for my breast cancer... so I was able to start those treatments. In very layman’s terms, it recognizes the cancer cells and will begin to attack those so that no other cancers will show up in your body. Dr. Flynt was very excited I was able to start that. With that I have about seven more rounds to do after my surgery.”

Thompson said another reason she decided to have a double mastectomy is her type of cancer is so aggressive.

“It greatly reduces the chance of recurrence,” she said. “With the double mastectomy and immunotherapy, right now they’re saying the recurrence is 2% or less. I like those odds.”

Her surgery is Oct. 21, and Thompson says she knows recovery will be difficult, but she is looking forward to getting through her next challenge and heal.

During her cancer ordeal, Thompson also came down with COVID.

“I had chemo and I had COVID when I was in treatment,” she said. “I didn’t have to be in the hospital, but it was pretty intense. COVID is rough. It was pretty scary.”

She said both took a toll on her body.

“Chemo has been rough and my body has been through a lot,” she said. “I say God has been good to me, but I have had some bad days. I’m ready for my body to be healed and have all this behind me. I’m really ready to get my hair back. You don’t realize how much your hair matters until you don’t have any... It has started coming back now, but it’s just fuzz.”

For many years, Thompson and her husband have been warriors in the fight against cancer. They have long been involved in the Newton County Relay for Life and for the past two years have served as leaders for the county.

“We do that because we believe in the cause,” Thompson said. “But we never thought it would be our personal journey. We have served cancer survivors in the community, but never realized I would become one. It’s all the more reason to rally for the cure. It’s been wonderful to have our Relay for Life community to rally around behind us and support us too with their words of encouragement.”

Thompson grew up in Canton, and joined the U.S. Army after graduating from high school. She served two years, but then fractured her spine in two places while on active duty. She was honorably discharged with a service connected disability. Thompson and her husband, Daniel, who had taken a job in Newton County, moved their family to Covington 23 years ago. She has been a school bus driver for Newton County for 15 years and coached softball and cheerleading in the community.

In 2015, Pastor Daniel Thompson and his wife started a new church in Porterdale. Pathway Church is non-denominational and Mrs. Thompson says as a pastor’s wife, she helps out with whatever is needed. She is happy that their three daughters are also part of the church.

Daughter Kristohn Petty, 25, and her husband, Joseph, are the parents of Thompson’s granddaughter, Magnolia Jean Petty, nine months old.

“It’s all her snuggles and kisses and smiles that get me through every bad day,” Thompson said. “She’s perfect, I tell you.”

Daughters Emily Thompson, 22 and Melanie Thompson, 20, are students at Georgia State University.

“We’re a very upbeat family with a great sense of humor and a sense of adventure with our faith as our core,” Thompson said. “We worship and serve the Lord Jesus Christ with everything in us. Cancer has been one heck of a battle, but we haven’t lost our sense of humor or adventure... I have a wonderful family and if it wasn’t for my family and my faith, I never could have made it through this journey... I’m not done yet. There’s still a long journey ahead of me, but I expect I will see as many miracles and as much healing as I already have.”

