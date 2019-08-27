COVINGTON — Billing itself as the “Hollywood of the South,” Covington remains a popular location for movie and TV filming. This week it will be particularly busy as the TV series "Sweet Magnolias" and "Legacies" are both filming, one on the Square, and the other just off of it.
Both filming applications were approved by the Covington City Council at its meeting on Aug. 19. They heard the requests during their work session prior to the meeting.
"Sweet Magnolias" is an upcoming television series, based on the Sweet Magnolias novels by Sherryl Woods. The series is set to premiere on Netflix. "Sweet Magnolias" follows "three South Carolina women, best friends since high school, as they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family."
They began their latest filming on Aug. 22 and 23 on the Square, and are moving to the law office of Tommy Craig on College Avenue for exterior filming on Aug. 29 and 30. They requested and received approval for the majority of that filming to be done between 5 p.m on Aug. 29 and 5 a.m. on Aug. 30.
A representative of the production company told the council it is critical for them to get the overnight filming done because the director is leaving as soon as it is completed and another director taking over. If they couldn’t get the overnight filming approval, it would take them a week to get it done and the director is already committed to another project elsewhere.
The representative said they will be talking with all the neighbors within two blocks of the attorney’s office and offering to pay them to allow the overnight filming.
Council member Susie Keck asked if she lived in one of the houses, would the filming bother her.
The representative said it would not.
“There is no noise,” he said. “There is light that will be pointing towards the lawyer’s office. Everything happens on the front steps of the lawyer’s office. So we’re not aiming lights at any of the houses around. Other than that, it is basically just conversation. No loud noises, no cars, no explosions, no guns, nothing, just conversation outside.”
Filming is expected to be completed by 5 a.m on Aug. 30 and the equipment will be loaded up and taken away.
"Legacies" continues the tradition of "The Vampire Diaries," which was filmed in Covington, and "The Originals," which was filmed in Conyers. The upcoming filming is for the second season of "Legacies" on The CW.
The request for filming on the Square proper is for Aug. 28 and 29, with Aug. 27 being used to put up the equipment and Aug. 30 for taking it back down. A number of parking spaces in and around the Square will be reserved for film use, and actual filming will take place from noon on Aug. 28 to 6 a.m. on Aug. 29.
Resident Fleeta Baggett noted there is a lot of filming going on with homeowners right in the middle of two filming companies. She asked if the two companies talk to each other.
The "Legacies" representative said they do, and noted that "Legacies" withheld filming on the Square last week because "Sweet Magnolias" was filming there.
City Manager Leigh Anne Knight added that they are working with each other.
“In all fairness, they’re trying to stay out of the other one’s way, so that we can continue to have both of them film here,” she said. “They want to continue to use us.”
Knight advised the council that the requests included special circumstances such as the overnight filming for "Sweet Magnolias," which are not part of the city’s current requirements for filming. She suggested the council may need to revisit its guidelines.
Both filming applications were approved as part of the consent agenda at the meeting following the work session.