If you’re looking for ways to spend an interesting afternoon this fall, consider putting the Georgia Gourd Society’s Gourdfest on your calendar. Griffin is again hosting the annual gourd art and craft show on Oct. 20 — 23.
In addition to showcasing the amazing work of gourd artists from around the country in competition, there will be crafting classes and demonstrations, “make and take” opportunities, gourd art for sale, and historical displays of gourd craft from around the world.
Along with sellers of art and craft supplies will be farmers with piles of dried gourds ready for crafting or fall decor. This year’s vendors will also include Native American arts and crafts, Pan-African art and instruments, and the work of Peruvian artists whose tradition of gourd carving goes back 4,000 years.
Before the development of metals, glass or pottery, our primal ancestors treasured gourds as containers for storing and carrying everything from water and food stuff to spices and herbal remedies. Their varied sizes and shapes allowed them to be fashioned into utensils, tribal masks and hats, musical instruments, toys, jewelry and more. They were valued possessions and often decorated using ancient techniques like pyrography (drawing with fire) or carving.
The appreciation of the gourd, it’s history and novel use in arts and crafts, is promoted in the U.S. through the work of the American Gourd Society. The Georgia chapter and 25 other state chapters are dedicated to keeping the legacy of this natural oddity alive. This is done by providing educational activities and public exhibitions like the annual Gourd Art & Craft Show. There are eight smaller groups called “patches,” scattered throughout Georgia, that meet monthly for art and crafting activities and who warmly welcome the curious or new members.
The Gourdfest is sure to leave you with something to talk about and perhaps a new hobby to explore. It’s a unique experience, a great way to spend a day with friends or family, and you will never look at a gourd the same way again. Held in the Kiwanis building at 1025 S. Hill St., adjacent to the fairgrounds, the venue is air conditioned, handicap accessible, and parking and admission are free. For details about festival hours, class information/registration, or a patch meeting in your area, explore the society’s website at georgiagourdsociety.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
