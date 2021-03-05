CONYERS — Rockdale Fire Rescue, with mutual aid from Newton County Fire Services, extinguished a house fire on Spring Creek Drive in eastern Rockdale County Friday morning. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
According to RCFR Investigator Sharon Webb, the occupants of the residence were not at home at the time the fire broke out. Webb said Fire Rescue was notified of the blaze by a passerby at about 9:50 a.m.
Webb said no one was injured as a result of the blaze.
