Prolonged drought has exacerbated fire conditions throughout California, where six active wildfires have consumed tens of thousands of acres in less than a week, and led to the deaths of at least two residents, officials say.

In all, fires burning across the state have collectively burned more than 23,000 acres since August 31, according to data from California's fire authority Cal Fire.

